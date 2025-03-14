West Burdwan DM meets CPSU representatives on dengue control

The District Magistrate (DM) of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam has held a high-level meeting with representatives of central public sector units in Durgapur, Burnpur, Asansol areas to combat the outbreak of dengue during the upcoming monsoon season in the district. Top officials of the district health department were also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, S Ponnambalam said that active participation of the central public sector units is necessary to combat the outbreak of dengue in the district.

Besides the two civic bodies – Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC), there are also rural areas in which the zilla parishad, panchayat samities and the gram panchayats work.

The offices and the colonies of Damodar valley Corporation (DVC), Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), railways etc are located in Asansol Sadar sub-division and Durgapur sub-divisions of West Burdwan district.

“The CPUs units have to take measures inside their colonies and factories so that the dengue does not spread in the area. The district health department will provide all support,” said S Ponnambalam.

During this dry season management, it is necessary to take a proper action plan to control the spreading of dengue during the upcoming long monsoon season.

It has been directed to ensure that dumping grounds are regularly cleaned and no stagnant water is allowed to remain in the respective areas which can breed dengue mosquito larvae.

An official letter will be issued to the authority of all these central public sector units in this matter by the district administration. It has been decided that the district administration and health department will provide special training for dengue management in the area.

The dengue cases had increased in the last five years in West Burdwan district and even few people have died. Both the Durgapur sub-division and Asansol sadar sub-divisions have registered dengue outbreak and death cases in the past few years.

The DM has stated that this is the high time to act and react against dengue outbreak in the district as all stakeholders will get proper time to take dengue management plans and measures.

There has been several townships in West Burdwan district which are occupied by the central public sector units and defence sectors like Durgapur, Sanctoria, Burnpur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Panagarh etc, besides the state-owned Durgapur Projects Limited (DPL).