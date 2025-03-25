TMC district-level leaders meet on voter’s roll revision

The first meeting of the electoral roll scrutiny of the West Burdwan TMC Observation Committee took place at Asansol. Two state ministers, Durgapur East MLA Pradip Majumdar and Asansol North MLA and law minister Moloy Ghatak and district president and Pandaveswar MLA, Narendra Nath Chakraborty were present.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had instructed to form a new committee in West Burdwan district for making the draft electoral roll corrections in a virtual meeting earlier. The TMC chief fears that bogus or ghost voters’ names will be included in the voters list for the 2026 Assembly polls and has already alerted her party workers and leaders.

Advertisement

Already block level committees have started work for the verification process and visiting to each household matching the voters lists with the residents identity proofs.

Advertisement

In the meeting, it has been decided that the leaders have taken updates about the ongoing work of scrutiny of the voters lists and have given valuable suggestions. Booth level and area level and booth presidents have been directed to form five member committees to coordinate with the district leaders and exchange the available data.

Hareram Singh, MLA of Jamuria, deputy mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Abhijit Ghatak, chairman of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Amarnath Chatterjee were present in the meeting.

Narendra Nath Chakraborty has urged the party workers to strictly follow the instructions of the leadership while going for the verification process of the voter’s list.

The senior leaders and the MLAs have been instructed to guide the block leaders of West Burdwan district of TMC. There are nine Assembly seats in West Burdwan district while the TMC has won in six seats – Jamuria, Asansol North, Barabani, Raniganj, Pandaveswar and Durgapur east assembly seats and the BJP has won the Kulti, Asansol South and Durgapur West assembly seats in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee has already set a target of 215 seats for the 2026 Assembly polls to her party workers.

Asansol North MLA Moloy Ghatak said that this is the first top level meeting of the party leadership in West Burdwan district and the next meeting will also take place very soon. The meeting took place at a conference hall in Kalyanpur housing in Asansol town. This time the TMC has an ambitious plan to win all the nine Assembly seats in West Burdwan district.