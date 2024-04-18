One held after firing in Gaighata

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, gunshots were fired at Bakchara in Gaighata of North 24 Parganas, last night by unidentified miscreants.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night. According to police sources, the gunfire was a result of an old dispute, and no political connection has been found yet. Tension is prevailing in the area following the gunfire. Locals reported that a few days ago, there was a commotion in the area relating to an old dispute. While the situation seemed to calm down then, it escalated again on Tuesday night.

Eyewitnesses claim that several individuals were seen roaming around the area in an intimidating manner on Tuesday night. Suddenly, they attacked a youth named Sunny. He was beaten up and thrown onto the road. Locals intervened to stop the assault. At that moment, a miscreant named Gautam and three others fired from guns. Chaos ensued and in the commotion, the miscreants managed to flee. In protest, locals blocked the road. Eventually, the situation was defused by the police.

According to police sources, Gautam, one of the accused of firing the shots, has been arrested. A bullet shell has been recovered from the scene. Police are making efforts to apprehend those involved in the incident. Meanwhile, before the start of Lok Sabha election, violence also erupted in Duttapukur of North 24-Parganas. In the Kotra gram panchayat area, three BJP supporters were allegedly assaulted, prompting BJP candidate Swapan Majumdar to file a complaint at the police station. He alleged that three BJP supporters were assaulted under the leadership of the Trinamul Congress block president and Trinamul panchayat members. The Trinamul countered, claiming that female Trinamul workers were attacked while campaigning for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in the village. They were allegedly forced to wear vermillion marks, which led to a clash with locals at that time.