Nisith Pramanik preparing for 2024 LS elections

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, has started strengthening the party’s present organisational network with an eye on the Lok Sabha Polls in 2024, in a bid to retain his Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency. Union minister Mr Pramanik,

MP from Cooch Behar, addressing a meeting named Vijaya Sammelani at the party office today, said: “Cooch Behar will be the number one in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.” Mr Pramanik today announced that the party would recognise and confer prizes to encourage its workers at different levels on the basis of their performance.

“Recognition and award should be given to the party workers, on the basis of their performance in strengthening organisation. Party will recognise them on time,” Mr Pramanik said. “There are so many party workers, leaders and MLAs in Cooch Behar and they have done a lot in previous elections for better results in last LS polls, Assembly polls and even in recently ended Rural polls for better results. It is really appreciable, but we could not reward them,” Mr Pramanik added.

The BJP leadership in Cooch Behar has organised a Bijaya Sammilani at the party office inviting selected leaders across the district especially newly elected Gram Panchayat Pradhan and Upo Pradhan. One of the MLAs urged the Pradhan, Upo Pradhan and the members of the three tier panchayat systems, to do their jobs keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas.’

The BJP MLA also disclosed that they were in no position to serve the people due to non cooperation of state machineries. “It is high time when party’s Pradhan, Upo Pradhan and members have the opportunity to serve all people in Gram Panchayat level. You should not consider only party supporters or workers, provide services to all people irrespective of their political affiliation,” he added.

Similarly, Mr Pramanik said: “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is going to be a developed country from developing one. We should send this message among the people. Party workers in the grassroots should campaign how the Central government has formulated various schemes for the people. It is our duty to inform the people about those schemes and helped them so that they can get benefits.”

Mr Pramanik highlighted the PM Viswakarma Yojana to reach out to the people. He also announced that a seven day training programme will be organised for the party workers to motivate people so that they can apply for PM Viswakarma and get its benefits, especially loan from banks and other assistance for rural artisans.

“Party workers will be getting daily allowance and travelling allowance during seven day training programme,” the MP added. He also asked party leaders present today to inform about the decision to other party workers, who were not present here and said that his party would organise similar programmes in each Mandal where the party leadership and he would meet them.