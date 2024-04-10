NIA SP summoned to Delhi, gets replaced

Amidst the huge uproar over the issue of BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari’s alleged meeting with SP of NIA Dhan Ram Singh in Kolkata, the agency has summoned him to New Delhi and also has appointed a new DIG-ranked officer at its Kolkata office today.

IPS officer Rakesh Roshan will replace him. The Trinamul Congress alleged that Tiwari met the SP and handed him a list of TMC party leaders, whose houses should be raided.

TMC’s Kunal Ghosh also claimed at a press meet that he has video footage of that alleged meeting and claimed that after that meeting NIA has conducted raids in Bhupatinagar.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already made it a poll issue.

PM Narendra Modi, while campaigning in north Bengal said that raids will be stricter in the coming days.

TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also posted in his X handle about this issue.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Jitendra Tiwari has refuted the allegations as baseless and has threatened to lodge a defamation suit against Kunal Ghosh and others within seven days if they fail to provide any video footage of his alleged meeting with SP of NIA in Kolkata.