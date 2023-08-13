Nadda visits Sarat Chandra’s residence in Howrah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday visited novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s house in Howrah.

Earlier today, the party president participated in the BJP’s panchayat state conference and held meetings with Bengal BJP Core Committee members, MPs and legislators to review preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal is hosting the party’s eastern regional conference from today, with the presence of 134 workers and district council members from the eastern region, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

There is also a likelihood of Mr Nadda holding a separate meeting with Bengal BJP leaders, who have emerged victorious in the panchayat elections on 13 August.