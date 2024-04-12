Minister, TMC leaders, inspect CMs rally venue in Asansol

Top leadership of Trinamul Congress from West Burdwan district, led by law minister Moloy Ghatak inspected the venue of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s election campaign in Asansol on 27 April.

Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee will address an election rally for Trinamul candidate Shatrughan Sinha in Ushagram Boys High School Ground on 27 April.

Other than Moloy Ghatak, TMC district president Narendranath Chakraborty, district INTTUC president Abhijit Ghatak etc were also present during the inspection.

“Our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee is coming to Asansol to address an election rally for our candidate Shatrughan Sinha on 27 April. We hope that a record number of people will attend her election rally on that day despite the ongoing heat wave in south Bengal,” said Narendrnath Chakraborty, Pandaveswar MLA and district president of TMC.

Talking to The Statesman, Moloy Ghatak, law, judiciary and labour minister said that chief minister will address two election rallies in each of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“She has already completed one election campaign each in Purulia and Bankura district. In this Lok Sabha polls, this will be her first election rally in West Burdwan district,” Moloy Ghatak added.

The Trinamul Congress has announced the names of the list of 41 candidates during the Brigade rally. But much before the Brigade rally, she had announced the name of Shatrughan Sinha for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

Mr Sinha has created history for the TMC by winning in the by-election by a margin of three lakh votes. TMC has never won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat before since its inception in 1998.

Meanwhile, Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, the bhoomiputra of Asansol has arrived in Asansol today. “I am a huge fan of Bollywood’s Mr Khamosh. He is very good in reels but not in real life,” said Mr Ahluwalia regarding his opponent Shatrughan Sinha.

“I have spent my entire childhood in Asansol, it is a homecoming for me,” he added. BJP leaders Bappa Chatterjee and Kulti MLA Dr Ajay Poddar accompanied him in his first rally today.