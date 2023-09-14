KMC speeds up work on Kalighat skywalk to meet Dec deadline

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is to float separate tender for the construction of road with ancillary work and development of footpath at Kali Temple Road as part of the Kalighat skywalk project. The civic body is eying to open the skywalk by the end of this year.

The progress of the work was found to be ‘unsatisfactory’ during the meeting with the state chief secretary at Nabanna in July. Following the meeting, a decision was made for construction of the road and footpath along the Kali Temple Road to be undertaken by the KMC that would engage another agency for the works.

According to sources in the civic body, the KMC has estimated the cost of constructing the skywalk related works including road with ancillary works at Kali Temple Road and Gurupada Halder Road at Rs 3.85 crore. The figures include the estimated cost of 40mm thick hot-mix supplied by the KMC.

The estimated figures for the construction of footpath along with other related works of the project has been kept at Rs 1.42 crore. As informed by sources, targeting the skywalk work to be completed by December, the KMC is to float a separate etender for the works.