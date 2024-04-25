Ward 99 residents cheer as KMC gets busy restoring pond

When a JCB, deployed by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation moved into action to restore a more-than-half-filled pond this morning, it gave the residents of Ward 99 some ray of hope.

Locals of Jora Bagan in the southern fringes of the city had since long been witness to the water body being gradually filled up, allegedly for promoting purpose. According to them, from the 1980’s the pond was targeted for being filled up. They also claimed to have seen such instances of water bodies being filled up and developed into sprawling residential units in the past. Even this water body was being filled up with garbage and other wastes with similar intentions, they alleged. “There was a pond beside the water body which is being restored now. It has been filled up over the years and is on the verge of becoming non-existent now,” claimed a resident of the area.

The KMC’s JCB hit the ground today following complaints from the residents of the ward about the water body being filled up. The complaint is even said to have been escalated to KMC mayor Firhad Hakim. Close on the heels of receiving the complaint, the environment department of the KMC, along with the local police of Netaji Nagar police station swung into action with a JCB for clearing and restoring the reservoir.

Advertisement

As pointed out by the local residents, in a recent incident of fire in the area, water had to be brought from a distance to douse the flames. “Had the pond had water in it, the fire fighting process would have been much smoother and faster,” pointed out a resident, who claimed to be a resident for over 60 years.

The local residents however, demanded action to curb such malpractices by promoters. “This is a good sign and a ray of hope for us. But promoters would not have the courage to repeat such things if the municipal corporation continues to take such action,” added another resident.