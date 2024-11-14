Kirnahar PS OC removed after departmental probe

The controversial officer in-charge of Kirnahar police station in Birbhum district, sub-inspector (SI) Ashraful Sheikh has been removed from his post last by Birbhum superintendent of police Rajnarayan Mukherjee.

Sub-inspector Jayanta Das has been posted as the new officer in-charge of Kirnahar police station replacing him.

One person from Mirati, Rabindranath Ghosh has alleged that the OC has sought Rs 1 lakh as a bribe to settle a civil matter. Later, when he refused he was taken into police station and physically tortured and returned after paying Rs 10,000.

Advertisement

His wife had lodged a complaint against him at the Didi Ke Bolo phone number. After this, Nabanna instructed the SP Birbhum to investigate the case and take steps.

After this news spread, few more families went to the office of Birbhum SP and lodged complaints in the Siuri police headquarters.

Departmental enquiry was directed and initiated against the accused police officer.

SI Ashraful Sheikh has claimed that he is innocent and has been falsely framed and he has only called the complainants in the police station for the sake of investigations.

The SDPO of Bolpur, Riki Agarwal probed the complaint and talked to the families, who had lodged complaints. The circle inspector (CI) of Nanoor was also part of the investigation team. Even the OC was called for questioning. Steps were taken after the SDPO of Bolpur had forwarded the probe report to the SP of Birbhum.

The OC has been closed at Birbhum Police Lines.