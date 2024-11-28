SI suspended in MP on charges of eve-teasing, stalking a married woman

A TI (sub-inspector) in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended with immediate effect with a departmental inquiry launched against him on charges of eve-teasing and stalking a married woman.

According to information, the TI of the Harsud police station in the Khandwa district, Inspector Amit Kori, has been suspended after the victim lodged a complaint against him with the SP of Khandwa.

The woman, who has a son, said in her complaint that after an altercation with her husband a few days ago, she had gone to the Harsud police station to lodge a complaint against him where she met Amit Kori. Ever since he allegedly stalked her and sent her messages on her mobile phone and social media accounts.

The woman approached Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai and lodged a complaint against the TI. She showed some messages she received from the TI on her mobile phone to the SP as proof.

After examining the complaint, the SP ordered the suspension of TI Amit Kori and directed Khandwa ASP (rural) Rajesh Raghuvanshi to conduct an inquiry against him.