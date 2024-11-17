Fake woman SI held in MP for duping another woman of Rs 70,000 with job offer

A woman was arrested for allegedly duping another woman of Rs 70,000 posing as a police sub-inspector (SI) on the pretext of providing her a job at a police station in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

The police received a complaint from the victim. In her complaint, she said Anarkali alias Rekha, met her some days ago in a market in the Tendua area under the Jamodi police station limits in Sidhi district. She alleged that Rekha posed as SI in charge of the Jamodi police station and offered her the job of cleaning the police station premises.

The complainant further said that Rekha took Rs 70,000 from her for the job offer.

During investigations, the police came across some photographs of Rekha, dressed in the uniform of a police SI and sitting on a bullet motorcycle.

The police arrested Rekha on Saturday evening and booked her under sections 205 and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.