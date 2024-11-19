Raj HC stays passing out parade & postings of successful trainee SIs

The Rajasthan High Court has ordered for maintaining status quo in the process of the recruitment of police sub inspectors(SIs), on the basis of SI recruitment examination 2021.

This results in suspension of the process of the passing-out parade and the postings of those trainee SIs who have completed their training after being selected through the recruitment examination – 2021.

The exam held on September 13, 2021 has been tainted with a paper leak that was still being probed and investigated by the SoG of the Rajasthan Police.

The current stay order was passed by the bench of Justice Samir Jain on Monday while hearing the petition filed by one Kalash Chand Sharma and 24 others.

The court has also issued notices to the state government, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the DGP and the Special Operations Group (SoG).

The next hearing in the case is scheduled to be held on November 22.

The case of the paper leak has been investigated by the SoG which has so far arrested 86 persons including around 50 trainee SIs who are selected through the 2021 exam.

However, the main accused Unik Bhamboo and Suresh Dhaka are still absconding.

As many as 859 candidates have been selected in the examination. Cases of many of these selected ones are also being probed by the SoG.