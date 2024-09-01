Hospital adds new cardiac cath lab

The Calcutta Heart Clinic & Hospital in Salt Lake will be celebrating its golden jubilee year from 8 September, 2024 to 8 September, next year.

The non-commercial hospital, which conducts regular camps for the economically weaker patients also announced that on 8 September, it will also inaugurate its state-of-art cardiac cath lab, equipped with invasive cardiology, which will offer services at an affordable cost.

Dr Kisan Pradhan, secretary of the hospital, apart from announcing a slew of activities planned throughout the golden jubilee year, said that the hospital has acquired a 3 bigha plot to start its second complex in Hathisala area. Dr Pradhan said he expects the new complex will be operational in another 2-3 years.

Professor Dr Nupur Banerjee, chief administrative officer of the hospital, said, “We plan to start the new facility as a general hospital and then add on more specialised departments as we get more funds.”

The founder secretary of the Calcutta Heart Clinic and Hospital Society, Dr Nani Guha was a freedom fighter. Dr Guha, who finished his medical education after serving his jail term, under the British government, was the head of Chittaranjan hospital (CNCI) when he resigned from his post to start a small hospital at his Park Circus home. The hospital now is a multi-speciality hospital with 130 beds.