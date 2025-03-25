Woman critical after mishap at Maa flyover

A young woman from Domjur met with a severe accident on Monday morning while heading to Salt Lake for a job interview at an IT firm. The accident occurred on Maa flyover when the app-based bike she was riding lost control and crashed into a divider. The impact was so intense that the front part of the bike was severely damaged, and the woman was thrown off after her helmet came loose.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident happened due to a head-on collision between the bike and a car, causing the two-wheeler to veer off course and hit the divider. The woman, who was riding pillion, fell off and sustained serious injuries. The bike rider was also critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. The young woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition.

Accidents on Maa flyover are not uncommon. Despite repeated warnings, over speeding remains a major cause of such mishaps. While it is yet to be confirmed whether speed was a factor in this particular incident, police have begun an investigation. Officers from Pragati Maidan police station arrived at the scene soon after the accident and recovered the damaged bike. CCTV footage from the flyover is being examined to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The accident led to temporary traffic congestion on Maa Flyover during the morning rush hour. Meanwhile, the injured woman’s family in Domjur has been informed. The police continue to record statements from eyewitnesses as part of their probe into the incident.