Domestic help found dead at ex-footballer PK Banerjee’s residence

A murder at the Salt Lake residence of legendary footballer PK Banerjee has sent waves across the township. The bloodied body of a domestic help was recovered from the house, and the police have arrested the accused, who also worked as a domestic help in the same household. The motive behind the crime remains unclear.

The incident took place at Banerjee’s GD Block residence, where his daughters currently live. According to sources, a heated argument broke out between the two domestic workers, leading to one fatally attacking the other with a sharp weapon. The police are investigating the reason behind the altercation. Upon receiving information, officers from the Bidhannagar South police station arrived at the scene on Saturday morning. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem, while the suspect was taken into custody and is being interrogated. The accused is scheduled to be presented before the court later in the day. Preliminary investigations suggest that the altercation may have stemmed from a drinking session that took place on Friday night.

The police are trying to determine whether the family members present in the house at the time heard any disturbances. They are also examining footage from the CCTV cameras installed outside the house. The accused has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

PK Banerjee was a former captain of the Indian national football team and later served as its coach. In his international career, he played 52 matches and scored 16 goals. He was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri. Banerjee passed away on 20 March, 2020, at a Kolkata hospital.