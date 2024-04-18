Heatwave: Met upgrades warning from yellow to orange

This weekend, at many places of south Bengal, could be blistering. The weather office has issued a forecast of the mercury soaring up to seven degrees Celsius above normal, for three days during 19-21 April at many places over districts of south Bengal.

Yesterday’s ‘yellow warning’ for the districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan and West Burdwan was revised into ‘orange warning’ by the local office today. While a yellow warning means to be watchful, an orange warning signifies to stay prepared for any untoward situation. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore, while the eight districts are anticipated to experience heat waves from 19-21 April, other places in South Bengal are likely to feel a heat wave condition during the period.

The day temperatures in the next two days are tipped to be above normal by 3-5°C over the region. However, the prevailing discomfort is expected to increase between 19 to 21 April, when the mercury will rise a few notches more, taking the maximum temperature above normal by 4-7°C at many places over districts of south Bengal.

Considering the heat, the weather office has recommended a few measures urging people to avoid prolonged heat exposure and outside work during the 11 am-4 pm period. It has also suggested to wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes and drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration.

The weather scientists have advised use of ORS, home-made drinks like lassi, rice water, lemon water, buttermilk, and so on to help re-hydrate the body.