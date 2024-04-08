Temperature dips, citizens can expect milder weather for the next few days

After battling with the scorching sun for three days, the City of Joy heaved a sigh of relief with drizzles till 2.30 pm and partly cloudy sky for the larger parts of the day today. After the blistering weather and heatwave in several districts of the state, citizens can expet to enjoy cooler temperatures as the mercury is expected to drop by four to five notches in the next few days.

Much to the relief of Kolkatans making last minute preparations for the upcoming festive season of Eid and Bengali New Year, the day temperature is expected to be lower for the next few days than those of the last week. The mercury is expected to play the ‘see-saw’ game this week with a fall in maximum temperature by 4-5 degree Celsius during the next two days and gradual rise by 2-3 degree Celsius in the subsequent three days over the districts of South Bengal and fall by 2- 4°C during next two days. The reason for the changes in the weather, as pointed out by the weather scientists, is the formation of a trough line resulting in wind discontinuity from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu across Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, interior Karnataka coupled with moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal. The dual factors are anticipated to bring light to moderate rainfall and thunder till 11 April in most of the districts of South Bengal.

After recording soaring temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius, the districts of Purulia, Bankura and Burdwan were issued an orange warning for thunderstorms and lighting for today. Anticipating a continued weather condition, the weather scientists have issued a yellow warning for South Bengal for tomorrow including the districts of Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas. As tipped by the Regional Meteorological Centre, , the districts of both South and North Bengal are tipped to have enhanced thunderstorm, lightning, gusty wind and light to moderate rainfall from 7 – 10 April.

