Heatwave effect: Bankura, W Burdwan schools start water bell alarm

A girls’ school introduced a water bell system to remind students to drink water during school hours to combat dehydration in the summers.

Bankura has been struck with a severe heatwave since the last few days and the mercury recorded 42.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which recorded 41 degrees yesterday and 43 degrees at 2.30pm today. The government-run schools are slated to go for a summer vacation from Monday, but the scorching sun has caused severe inconvenience, especially to the junior students and the elderly citizens in south Bengal districts. The Bankura Girls’ Primary School, considering the plight of the kids, has introduced this bell system.

The system involves ringing the bell twice a day at 7.45am and at 9.10am to prompt students to drink water. “As soon as the bell rings, the students are told to take their water bottles out and drink,” said Anubha Mahato, teacher in-charge of Bankura Girls’ Primary School, today.

The District Primary School Council in West Burdwan on Friday also introduced a similar water bell system. Considering the continued heatwave spell, the officials have stressed on hourly drinking of water for the kids. Rathindra Narayan Majumdar, the chairman, DPSC said, “We’ve 1031 primary schools in our district. We’ve instructed the school inspectors to ensure an hourly drinking water facility in all the schools.”