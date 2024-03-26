EC issues advisory amid heatwave prediction

Taking note of possible heatwave during the months of March to June as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, the Election Commission has issued an advisory for voters to tide over the inclement weather.

“..I am directed to state that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the probability of above normal temperatures during forthcoming summer season, which may translate into stronger and longer spells of heat wave, especially during months of March to June.

“In this regard, a copy of do’s and don’ts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority regarding minimization of heat wave impact, is being forwarded herewith,” read the note issued by the poll panel’s Under Secretary Vibhor Agrawal to chief electoral officers of all states/Union territories.

The note dated March 16, the same day on which the poll panel announced the general elections, further said, “A copy of the Commission’s letter dated 10th June, 2023, regarding Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) and other facilities to be provided at the polling stations, is also being forwarded for strict compliance by all concerned.”

The Commission directed that the chief electoral officers (CEOs) and district election officers (DEOs) shall make a complete gap analysis of AMF at each polling station, and work with state authorities to permanently provide these at the stations.

The AFM are provided at the polling stations for assistance and facilitations to voters to enable them to cast their votes on the day of poll in a smooth, hassle- free and convenient manner, apart from providing an enabling framework to the polling personnel to discharge their duty in an efficient manner, it said.

According to the poll panel, the minimum facilities include provision for drinking water, toilets, crèche for children, medical kit and display of voter facilitation posters.

“There should preferably be a permanent arrangement of tap facilities for drinking water. As an alternative, drinking water pots having sufficient capacity on the day of poll may be provided. Sufficient number of environmentally-friendly disposable glasses may be made available for drinking water,” it said.

Drinking water facility should be on self-service basis and wherever possible provision of volunteer and daily wage-earner to serve water to the voters standing in the queue, may be made, added poll panel.

Among others, proper lighting and electricity arrangements besides adequate furniture at polling stations.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.