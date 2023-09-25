Governor sends letter to Mamata, enquires about her foreign trip

The governor, CV Anand Bose, has sent a letter to the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee enquiring about the details of her recent foreign trip. Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday night after a 12-day visit to Spain and Dubai.

While the exact content of the letter remains undisclosed, reports from Raj Bhavan suggest that Bose is eager to gather information about Banerjee’s foreign trip and related matters. The political circles in the state view this exchange of letters as a courtesy, as Banerjee replied that the trip had a very positive outcome.

This development occurs in the context of recent events in West Bengal, where the governor’s office appointed temporary vice-chancellors for several universities, including Netaji Subhas Open University, Rajabazar Science College, Kalyani University, Bardhaman University, and Diamond Harbour Women’s University. These appointments led to a clash of authority between the state government, the governor, and the University Grants Commission (UGC). Even on Sunday, the governor called some VCs to the Raj Bhavan.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a face-to-face meeting between the chief minister and the governor soon. However, despite the exchange of pleasantries through letters, the conflict between Nabanna and Raj Bhavan continues.