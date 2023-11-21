ER saves `13.95crore till October with 3-phase locos

The Eastern Railway has achieved a cumulative saving of around Rs 13.95 crore till October from the use of threephase electric locomotives in the current fiscal as a part of the energy saving initiatives. Putting efforts to minimize carbon footprints, the zonal railway has engaged 3-phase electric locomotives that have a regenerative capacity.

Presently, the ER is said to have 267 such locomotives. According to the zonal railway office, the savings from the use of 71 such 3-phase electric locomotives which visited sheds for hauling trains in the month of October, is about 39,26,544 units of energy.

The total number of units helped the ER save about Rs 2.68 crore last month. Overall, till the month of October, the cumulative saving from use of 3-phase electric locomotives in Eastern Railway in the current financial year is said to be around 2,06,36,678 units that is said to be of around Rs 13.95 crore. Apart from using 3-phase electric locomotives, the zonal railway also has adopted measures to reduce high speed diesel oil (HSD) consumption to improve environmental sustainability.

During the period from April to October of the current financial year, the ER was able to reduce the HSD consumption to the tune of 5970.465 kilo litres. As informed by the zonal railway office, the ER consumed 18910.410 KL of HSD during the period against 24880.875 KL of HSD consumption in the corresponding period of previous year.

Furthermore, in the last month, force shutting down of 1,262 diesel locos when not in use was practiced resulting in the saving of 448.048 KL of HSD oil worth Rs 4.27 crore, according to the ER