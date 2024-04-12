Sealdah division revolutionize passenger convenience

In an endeavour to promote passenger convenience and to digitize payments, Sealdah division of Eastern Railway has launched total QR code-based payment system for pay-and-use toilets across the division under the Santanu Chakraborty, Sr DCM/ Sealdah and under the guidance of Deepak Nigam, DRM/Sealdah.

Upon entering a pay-and-use toilet, passengers can simply scan the prominently displayed QR code using their smartphones. Through payment gateway, passengers can conveniently complete the transaction using their preferred digital payment method including UPI/credit cards/debit cards.

Implementation of this QR code-based payment system all over the division brings unyielding security and total transparency for the passengers, thereby boosting Digital India movement.

The integrated payment gateway ensures all transactions to be processed with utmost safety and confidentiality. Apart, it underlines railway’s commitment towards enhanced transparency. Passengers can make accurate payments without alleged scope of overcharging by vendors.

Launch of the QR code-based payment system for pay-and-use toilets all over

Sealdah Division demonstrates our unflinching commitment to provide safe, convenient, and hassle-free travel experiences for the esteemed commuters.