‘Koi Mai ka lal hai kya jo hata sake’: In UP rally, Modi’s CAA dare to SP, Congress

Alleging that Samajwadi Party, and Congress tried to burn the country in riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dared the INDIA alliance partners, saying no one has been born in the country who can repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress spread lies over the issue of the CAA. They tried their best to burn the country, including UP, in riots. Even today, people of this INDI alliance say that Modi has brought the CAA and the day he goes, the CAA will also be removed. Desh mein koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA hata sake? (has anyone been born in this country who can repeal the CAA?). Nobody can remove the CAA,” the PM said while addressing a rally in UP’s Azamgarh.

“The work of giving refugees citizenship under the CAA has already started. These are those people who have been living in the country for a long time as refugees and were victims of partition of the country done on the basis of religion,” he added.

Modi also claimed that he removed the veil of the Opposition parties’ fake secularism under the garb of which they made Hindus and Muslims fight against each other.

“Modi has removed their veil of fake secularism under the garb of which they tried to do vote bank politics and made Hindu-Muslim fight against each other,” the PM said.

Continuing his minorities appeasement charge against the Congress and SP, Modi alleged that they want to divide the country’s budget and allot 15 per cent to minorities.