Enquiry counter damaged by passengers

Delay in a train’s departure allegedly led to vandalism of the enquiry counter of the South Eastern Railway at Howrah station today.

The incident occurred when the up Howrah-Barbil Janshatabdi train, scheduled to leave at 6.20am was delayed. Angry passengers allegedly swarmed at the enquiry counter resulting in the front fiberglass of the enquiry counter getting damaged along with the digital display board at the new complex of the station. According to the South Eastern Railway, the train was delayed because of some technical glitch being noticed in one of the coaches of the rake during regular maintenance works at the yard.

The detachment of the coach and its replacement with a new one took some time that resulted in the delay of the train, according to the zonal railway. The situation was brought under control with the intervention of the railway officials and the train left around 10am.

