PM is asking votes not for himself but for Amit Shah: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not asking for votes for himself but to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister. He said Modi will retire and make Amit Shah the next Prime Minister in May 2025.

“If Modi ji wins the elections, he will remove Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within two months. But the INDIA coalition government is going to be formed on June 4,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons jointly with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at the SP office here, Kejriwal said that when Modi became Prime Minister, he kept the retirement age at 75 years.

“Sumitra Mahajan, Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani are examples of this. Modi will turn 75 on September 17 next year. Modi had gradually removed the hurdles from Amit Shah’s path. Vasundhara Raje, Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Dr Raman Singh were removed. Now the only hindrance is Yogi Adityanath and he will be removed too. Modi will step down because he does not break the rules made by himself, otherwise people will raise questions on him, “ the Delhi CM said.

He further claimed that the BJP will not win more than 220 seats in this election. BJP’s seats are decreasing in Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab and Bengal, he further claimed.

On the occasion, Akhilesh Yadav asserted that till now, the BJP has been completely wiped out in the four phases where voting is complete.

He said the slogan of crossing 400 seats has been given because they are not winning more than 140 seats. The BJP will face a crushing defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab, Yadav claimed.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the wife of a Kargil warrior was paraded naked inside Manipur. ”Prajwal Ramanna exploited thousands of women and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting him. Female wrestlers were dragged out of their homes but the PM remained silent,” he said.

But when reporters asked about the Swati Maliwal incident, the AAP leader could not give any convincing reply.

The AAP is facing flak after its Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal accused Kejriwal’s aide of misbehaviour. Party’s senior leader Sanjay Singh has said the CM’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, had “misbehaved” with her and would face “strict action”.