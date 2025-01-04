ER catches 1,830 ticketless travellers in a single day

In an intensive drive against ticketless journeys, the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway detected 1,830 cases across its stations on a single day.

The intensive drive was carried out on 1 January across various stations resulting in 1,830 cases of ticketless travel. Of the total, the highest cases were detected at Sealdah. According to the Eastern Railway, a total of 997 cases were detected at Sealdah base, 227 at Naihati base, 62 at Barasat base, 149 at Sonarpur base, 70 at Berhampur base and 325 at Ranaghat base. The initiative was taken to enforce regulations and ensure passengers comply with the ticketing rules.

To prevent such ticketless travels, the division is encouraging passengers to purchase tickets through multiple channels. Apart from traditional ticket counters, available at every station, where passengers can easily purchase tickets for their journey, the unreserved ticketing system (UTS) app is available for both Android and iOS. The mobile app allows passengers to buy tickets digitally for unreserved services, providing a faster and more convenient method of ticket purchase. Moreover, ticket vending machines (TVMs) are installed at several stations, offering a quick and easy way to buy tickets, especially for short-distance travel. Passengers can also purchase e-tickets for specific routes via the IRCTC website.

In an effort to promote digital solutions, the Sealdah division is also encouraging the use of the UTS mobile app, which enables passengers to travel paperless.

According to the divisional railway, the UTS app offers several benefits for passengers. It provides ultimate convenience, allowing tickets to be bought anywhere and anytime, eliminating the need to stand in long queues at the station. By embracing these digital methods of ticketing, Sealdah division aims to streamline the travel experience for passengers while reducing incidents of ticketless travel.