Executive committee meeting of ER promotee officers association held in city

The executive committee meeting of the Eastern Railway Promotee Officers Association (ERPOA) was held at Fairlie Place in Kolkata today. Milind Deouskar, general manager, Eastern Railway; Sumit Sarkar, additional general manager; Sharat Bhatia, principal financial adviser; Ms Zarina Firdausi, principal chief personnel officer; along with other principal heads of departments, heads of departments, and officers from across Eastern Railway were present.

During the meeting, Abhijit Ray, president ERPOA, highlighted the excellent performance of Eastern Railway across all parameters — physical, financial, and human resource. He also drew attention to the issue of career stagnation being faced by promotee officers, describing it as a significant source of demotivation. Nevertheless, he assured that the officers of the Association would continue to deliver their best, with dedication and positivity, to help the Railway achieve even higher targets in the current fiscal year.

In his address, Milind Deouskar emphasised the importance of timely promotions for deserving officers as per the provisions of the rules. He stated that such steps are essential for motivation and to meet the operational requirements of the railway. He assured the gathering that the concerns raised would be reviewed and forwarded to the ministry for due consideration.

He also acknowledged the outstanding contributions made by promotee officers in achieving Eastern Railway’s goals. During the session, retired officers were also present to whom mementos were handed over by the General Manager as a token of appreciation.