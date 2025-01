The 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was observed with honour and reverence to the unparalleled bravery and unwavering determination of the patriot and visionary leader. Floral tributes were offered to the visionary leader.

Netaji’s ideals of self-reliance, courage and perseverance echo profoundly in the journey of Damodar Valley Corporation. Just as he envisioned a self-reliant and empowered India, we at DVC strive to power the nation’s progress through sustainable development and innovation.

