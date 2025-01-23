Netaji’s life embodies courage, loyalty, selfless service: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as the epitome of courage, loyalty, and selfless service, calling on the youth to find inspiration in his vision and ideals.

On the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, he paid glowing tributes by garlanding his statue at Parivartan Chowk. He also reflected on Netaji’s immense contributions to the nation, hailing him as a great son of Mother India and an iconic hero of the freedom struggle.

Addressing the youth, the Chief Minister highlighted Netaji’s extraordinary life, remarkable personality, and historic deeds. He described how Netaji gave a transformative direction to India’s freedom struggle, igniting an enduring flame of patriotism in the hearts of Indians.

“His immortal slogan, ‘Give me blood, and I will give you freedom,’ inspires generations and is a testament to his undying legacy”, CM Yogi remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Netaji’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Parakram Diwas, to honor his unparalleled valor and contributions. He said, “This illustrious son of Mother India reshaped the freedom movement with his vision and actions, becoming a beacon of pride and inspiration for every Indian.”

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2021 decision to declare January 23 as Parakram Diwas, calling it a profound gesture of the nation’s gratitude to Netaji.

The Chief Minister also reflected on Netaji’s bold choice to resign from a prestigious civil service position, refusing to work under colonial rule. This act of defiance, he noted, epitomized Netaji’s patriotism and served as a source of inspiration for countless young Indians.

He highlighted Netaji’s unyielding spirit, which thrived despite resource constraints. “Netaji’s slogans ignited nationalism, leading to his house arrest by the British. Undeterred, he sought international support in Germany, Japan, and beyond, showcasing his relentless dedication to India’s freedom”, the Chief Minister asserted further.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the youth to rise above caste, religion, language, and regional differences, prioritizing national duty above all. He stated that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s life exemplifies unwavering loyalty and dedication to the nation.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to look beyond personal careers and recognize their responsibilities toward the country and society.

Recalling Netaji’s courage and commitment, CM Yogi remarked that his remarkable personality continues to inspire youth, teaching them resilience in the face of challenges. Every step of Netaji’s journey served as a guiding light, leading his contemporaries in the freedom struggle and offering solutions to societal issues.

The Chief Minister remarked that Netaji’s message is as relevant today as it was during the freedom movement. He encouraged the youth to embrace Netaji’s ideals and actively contribute to nation-building.

CM Yogi said, “Celebrating Yuva Pakhwada, from the revered birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to that of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, this entire program offers a fresh wave of inspiration to the youth.”

He expressed that this celebration serves as a powerful source of motivation for the youth. Emphasizing unity, he urged every citizen to rise above caste, creed, religion, region, and language, and focus on a single duty—Rashtradharma. He added that the towering legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose continues to inspire people to serve the nation with unwavering dedication.