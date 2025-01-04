Dead body of a missing driver recovered in Bankura

The body of a missing car driver was found today near the ash pond bank of Mejia Thermal Power Station (MTPS) of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), close to Latiabeni village today morning by local Gangajalghati police station under Bankura district.

The car driver had been missing since last night. The dead body of Dipak Baj (31), a car driver of Latiabani village was recovered today morning by police. Locals alleged that the driver was murdered elsewhere and to hide the crime, the miscreants buried the body in the sand bank of the pond.

Gangajalghati police dug the mud and sand to recover the body and sent it to Bankura Sammilani Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Recently, a contractor has started work in one portion of the pond’s sand bank.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Gangajalghati police station and police have already started investigations and said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report. The dead body was noticed after a payloader, working at the site lifted the sand, exposing the body.

Dipak Baj used to drive the car which was used by the contractor in that ash pond project of MTPS. But since yesterday afternoon he was missing. Even his cell phone was also found switched off. His family lodged a missing diary after he did not return back home.

He was last seen at 4 p.m., said his relatives. “We feel he was murdered and buried in the ash pond. We have sought a high-level probe and punishment for the guilty,” claimed Jiten Baj, his uncle.