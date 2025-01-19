Mamata Banerjee set to visit Malda during her north Bengal visit

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Malda on 21 January, following a public distribution programme in Berhampore, Murshidabad, on 20 January.

According to official sources, she will participate in a similar programme in Malda before heading to Alipurduar, where an administrative meeting is scheduled on 22 January.

Advertisement

On 23 January, the chief minister will commemorate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary at the Suhashini tea plantation area in Alipurduar. She will then return to Kolkata via the Hasimara air base.

Advertisement

The anticipation surrounding her Malda visit is palpable, particularly in English Bazaar, where locals are eager to hear her response to the murder of senior TMC leader Dulal Sarkar alias Babla. Sarkar, a close associate of the chief minister since the party’s inception, was recently murdered, sparking shockwaves across the region.

Sarkar’s widow Chaitali Sarkar is expected to meet the chief minister during her visit, seeking justice for her husband’s killing. Several senior TMC leaders, including Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya, have already met Chaitali and assured her of action. Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar also interacted with her during his visit to Malda.

The police have arrested seven individuals, including TMC leader Narendra Nath Tiwari, in connection with Sarkar’s murder.

The chief minister’s visit is being closely watched, not only for her public programmes and administrative discussions but also for her response to the simmering tensions in Malda following this high-profile case.