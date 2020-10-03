The passenger footfall at the Kolkata airport that witnessed a decent take-off after flights resumed in end-May is now climbing to dizzying heights by crossing the one million mark and 5,000 flights in September.

The Kolkata airport authorities today shared that the airport handled over 6.17 lakh passengers. Sharing the statistics, an official said the total passenger departure count was 3,69,184 and for arrival was, 2,48,239.

The numbers of flights arriving at the NSCBI airport was 2,537 and departing 2,565. Since resumption of services, the airport handled a total of one million passengers while on 30 September it was more than 17,000 passengers.

An official said, “The increase in count has posed a bigger challenge in ensuring all Covid protocols are strictly followed. Several Vande Bharat flights landed at NSCBI airport including chartered flights bringing Indians from Middle East and other countries.”

The airport yesterday opened a medical room to provide emergency medical services to passengers and other airport users on a 24×7 basis, the official added. Alongside, a transit facility was opened to ensure covid distancing protocols are followed by decongesting the airport premises.

It will lead passengers directly into the departure area after security check in arrival section, reducing transit time for passengers. Commenting on Covid protocols for international passengers since at present Air India has begun direct flights from Kolkata to London, the official said, “Covid-19 negative (RT-PCR) test is mandatory and it should be done within 96 hours prior to departure of flight. The passengers need to carry authentic and original test reports along with approval letter of state government authority to be able to board the flight. On arrival test reports and approval letter will be verified.”