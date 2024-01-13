India records 441 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 441 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country during the past 24 hours, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The Covid caseload rose to 4,50,21,383 with the addition of the new cases of infections.

According to the data issued by the ministry, of the new cases, 163 cases were reported from Karnataka, 95 from Maharashtra and 44 from Kerala.

The national capital reported eight new cases during the said period.

No deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, as per the data.

As many as 571 people recuperated from the disease. The recovery tally stood at 4,44,84,733.

The active cases in the country stands at 3,238.