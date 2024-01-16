189 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in India

As many as 189 people tested positive for coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours, according to the data issued by the health ministry on Tuesday.

With the addition of the new cases of infections, the overall caseload rose to 4,50,22,219.

According to the ministry, Karnataka reported 61 cases, followed by Maharashtra 35 and Kerala 25 cases.

Three cases of infections were reported from the national capital.

The bulletin said the death toll rose to 5,33,417 as three more people succumbed to the disease. The latest fatalities were reported from Maharashtra.

On a positive note, 372 people recovered from the disease during the said period. The total COVID-19 recovery stands at 4,44,85,998.

The active cases in the country stand at 2,804, the ministry added.