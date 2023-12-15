CBI raids former CISF staff in Malda

An eight member CBI team suddenly raided the house of a former CISF personnel Shyamal Singha at Ratua in Malda district today. Mr Singha was posted in Asansol and left his job eight years ago, before his retirement. Sources said the CBI team seized several documents from his home in connection with coal scam.

After seizing several documents from Mr Singha’s house the CBI officials took him into custody after marathon interrogation and started searching operations in his flats in English Bazar town in Malda this afternoon . Sources said the CBI raid was still going on in some flats owned by Mr Singha.

Mr Singha, who was allegedly involved in coal scam, took voluntary retirement from the service eight years ago and settled in Kolkata.

