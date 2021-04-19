This election, BJP national leader Amit Shah claimed on Sunday, seems to be the farewell for Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“As Didi is a national leader, she’s well known to many. She should be given farewell with a dignified defeat,” he said. Shah was addressing a poll rallly at Jamalpur for the BJP candidates of Purbasthali (North & South) Assembly constituencies in Burdwan (East) today.

He said: “Didi looks pale after the fifth-phase of polling as she can smell a defeat and the BJP has already ensured 122 seats which is much ahead of her party.”

Shah claimed that Mamata herself was going to witness her “personal defeat” at Nandigram saying: “Take it from me, our candidate Subhendu Adhikari will win the Nandigram seat and Didi will exit the scene.”

Shah then took a dig at Mamata saying: “Now, she’s started attacking me and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally. If she talks for 12 minutes, she spends 10 minutes to abuse me and Modi.”

He said: “Didi termed me as an outsider. Now, you tell me how she can label the Home minister of the country as an outsider? I just wonder! She feels the Bangla infiltrators are her own men and thinks of persons like me and you as second-grade citizens.”

Shah addressed the rally for 15 minutes at Jamalpur today.

In Kolkata, Shah today strongly affirmed that if the BJP is voted to power, the party will implement the CAA in West Bengal. He said that after the party will form the government in the state, the process to implement the CAA will be started. He was addressing a rally at Swarupnagar in North 24-Parganas.

The senior BJP leader also criticised Mamata over the issue of illegal infiltration in the state. He said Mamata favours infiltration as it serves her purpose of increasing her vote bank.

Shah added that Mamata never wants CAA to be implemented because she fears her vote bank will get affected. “Didi likes infiltrators as it is her vote bank. But for many generations people of the Matua community and Naamshudra community have not been given citizenship. What is their fault? During Independence, everyone including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad had promised citizenship to the people of the Matua community, I promise you, the BJP will give citizenship to each of them,” Shah said.

He said that the BJP will form the government gaining over 200 seats and the TMC’s exit is ensured by people, who want to abolish the reign of extortion and cut money.

“I toured the whole of Bengal and reached Swarupnagar. I went to Jangalmahal, the Sunderbans, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Kolkata, Burdwan, 24 Parganas too. I will tell you one thing that Didi will make an exit on May 2 and the BJP will come to the state,” Shah said.

The Matuas, a Scheduled Caste Vaisnavite Hindu community, live in West Bengal as well as Bangladesh. However, a significant part of the people from the Matua community living in West Bengal are devoid of citizenship.

Shah assured that after the CAA is implemented in the state, the people from the Matua community will be given citizenship. He assured that Thakurnagar will be renamed as ‘Guruchand Thakurnagar.’

He also slammed Mamata Banerjee for not speaking against the TMC candidate who said ‘SC category people are beggars’. While asking the people to vote for the BJP in large numbers, Shah urged them to oust the government which has been “indulging in cut money, corruption and favouring nepotism”.

Amid the election season in West Bengal which is witnessing a fierce face-off between the BJP and the ruling TMC, Shah also said that the audio tape, where a conversation between Mamata and TMC candidate and party’s district president Partho Pratim Roy can be heard, went viral.

“This clearly revealed that the TMC supremo is doing politics over deaths for vested gain. I have never seen such below standard politics in my life,” he said.

Shah said the TMC has neither done politics of development nor has it any plan to do so in future. “Didi is in apprehension of defeat is falsely blaming the CAPF in anger,” he said.