BJP’s women workers attack police outpost in Malda

BJP activists gheraoed Nalagola outpost under the Bamongla police station in Malda on Monday demanding arrest of the Trinamul Congress-backed miscreants, who allegedly killed a senior BJP leader Buran Murmu.

Though the police arrested two persons, demanding arrest of others involved in connection with the alleged murder of the BJP leader, angry party workers, under the leadership of Malda (North) MP Khagen Murmu, staged agitation in front of the outpost.

Mainly angry women carrying brooms suddenly chased and tried to attack police officers. Another group of people carrying bamboo rods tried to ransack the outpost.

Advertisement

Police in association with the Central forces managed the situation.

MP Khagen Murmu warned the police that he would bring more BJP supporters here to continue agitation.

“BJP workers here lost their patience since the police have not yet arrested TMC goons involved in the murder case. As a result they have decided to take on the police. We will continue our agitation protesting against police inaction,” Murmu told reporters.

Murmu sat in demonstration twice after irate party supporters tried to attack the police outpost.

To bring the situation under control, police officers spoke to MP Mr Murmu about police action.

Police informed Mr Murmu that they have arrested Buran’s son Biplab Murmu and daughter in law Sharmila Mardi.

Police also informed the MP they would take further action after interrogating the couple.

Notably, the police experienced villagers’ ire yesterday as they rushed to the house of Buran Murmu to recover his hanging body.

Angry BJP supporters, mostly women carrying brooms, prevented the police from recovering the body.

BJP leaders including MP Mr Murmu yesterday claimed that TMC in association with Biplab Murmu killed Buran Murmu.

Interestingly, senior BJP leader Buran’s daughter in law Mrs Mardi contested Gram Panchayat polls but she was defeated by a BJP candidate.

Since then TMC workers threatened Buran with dire consequences, MP Mr Murmu claimed.

Malda district TMC vice president Dulal Sarkar yesterday told reporters that family problems may be the reason behind the death of Buran Murmu.