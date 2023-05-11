BJP will not be allowed an inch of land in Bengal: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to establish its control over an inch of land despite its effort to let loose the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation against the ruling party, said Trinamul’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today. “You cannot scare us by letting loose the ED and CBI.

The more pressure you put on us, the more will be our strength,” Mr Banerjee remarked. He was addressing a rally at Mohammad Bazar in Birbhum district this afternoon.

The mass awareness campaign, Jana Sangjog Yatra, launched by Mr Banerjee entered the 16th day today. It started in Cooch Behar on April 25. Addressing the rally, the national general secretary said in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, two candidates of the party from Bolpur and Birbhum will defeat the BJP by over 2 lakh votes.

“We should give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha election. In the 2021 Assembly election, the saffron party had received a landslide defeat and out of vengeance it has stopped payments worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore that is due to the state,he said.

He said he will go to Delhi and take part in an indefinite sit-in till the dues are cleared. “I myself will go to Delhi and take part in an indefinite sitin till our dues are cleared. The Centre cannot hold back our dues. It is unconstitutional. They will have to clear it,” he maintained.

While meeting local leaders in Birbhum, including the MPs from Bolpur and Birbhum, namely, Satabdi Roy and Asit Mal, he said, “We will have to win all seats in the panchayat election.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, we won 10 out of 11 seats and this time we will have to do better.” He urged the leaders to go to the people. This is for the first time when an election will be held in Birbhum without Anubrata Mondal, who is in jail custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Braving heat, thousands of people took part in the road show.

Mr Banerjee said if the people select their candidates for gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad, then they can make them work for the development of the area