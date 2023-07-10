BJP fact-finding panel to visit violence-hit areas in West Bengal

The Central committee of the BJP has constituted a fact-finding committee comprising four MPs to visit the violence-affected areas of West Bengal following the Panchayat polls.

In a statement issued by the national secretary Arun Singh, the party said several persons were killed in Panchayat poll-related violence, and the members of the committee will visit the affected areas and prepare a report. A report will be submitted to the national president JP Nadda.

MPs including Ravishankar Prasad, Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy, and Rekha Verma will visit Bengal soon to take stock of the situation.

“Thank BJP National President Shri @JPNadda ji for forming a 4-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence-affected areas of West Bengal,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumder welcomed the decision by tweeting.

Meanwhile, Governor CV Anand Bose may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday evening. According to sources, the governor may discuss the allegations of ‘terror’ in the Panchayat polls in the state on Saturday. He may also meet with Draupadi Murmu, the President of India, and apprise her regarding such violence.