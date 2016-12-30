Four IIT Kgp alumni in Forbes 30 under 30 list

At least four IIT Kharagpur alumni are in the Forbes 30 under 30 list, its director said on Thursday.



"Forbes 30 under 30. At least Four IIT KGP-ians if not more. Let me see who can identify them," Director P.P. Chakrabarti said in a Facebook post.



The four are: Himanshu Gupta and Shrey Goyal, co-founders of Sustainable Growth Initiative (SGI), Arpit Dave, co-founder, Runnr, a hyper-local on-demand delivery service and Deepit Purkayastha, co-founder News in Shorts.



Every year, since 2014, Forbes India has been celebrating young game changers, movers and makers, under the banner Forbes India 30 under 30.