Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of ruining lives of youth

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP alleging that its government has ruined the lives of one-third of the youths in the country.

“The 10 years of BJP government at the Centre and the seven years in UP could not provide jobs to the youth. The youth are today worried lot,” he pointed out.

Akhilesh Yadav said whenever recruitment examinations were conducted by the UP government the question papers were invariably leaked. He alleged that these paper leaks were orchestrated as the BJP government does not want to provide jobs.

He said 60 lakh youths are worried about jobs. If the family of a youth comprises three members, this number (of unemployment) reaches 1 crore 80 lakh, he added.

Addressing an election meeting in the Etah Lok Sabha constituency here on Friday, the SP president said, “If the votes of these families won’t go to the BJP the party would lose as many as 2.25 lakh votes in every Lok Sabha constituency. What then will be the fate of the BJP,” he asked.

Seeking votes for SP candidate Devesh Shakya, Yadav raised the issues of farmers and traders. Referring to the Vikas Yatra organised by the BJP in the past, he said funds for the yatra were collected from everyone.

He pointed out that industrialists are friends of BJP, who don’t even want the government to give MSP to the farmers on their produce. They don’t even want to do government procurement, because their intention is to buy from farmers and store them in the warehouses to sell on exorbitant profits.

In a sharp attack on the BJP over electoral bonds, he said that the saffron party did not take donations through electoral bonds but collected money.