47 pc polling till 4 pm in Madhya Pradesh

Around 47 per cent voting was recorded in six Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh till 4 pm on Friday, said officials.

According to MP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan, 49.84 per cent in Lok Sabha constituency Tikamgarh (SC), 45.69 per cent in Damoh, 43.89 per cent in Khajuraho, 47.68 per cent in Satna, 37.55 per cent voting in Rewa and 55.79 per cent voting was recorded in Hoshangabad.

Rajan said that peaceful voting was taking place in all the polling stations till evening.

