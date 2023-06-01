Who is Rajan Sawhney, the Alberta Provincial Assembly Polls winner?

Rajan Sawhney the sitting legislator from Calgary North has won the Alberta provincial assembly elections. Born in 1971, Rajan is a Canadian politician of Punjabi descent. Rajan Sawhney was nominated by the United Conservative Party UCP to fight for the 2023 provincial assembly elections from Calgary North-West. Sawhney won by narrowly defeating her nearest rival Michael Lisboa-Smith of the NDP by just 149 votes.

Earlier, in her role as an immigration minister she was focused on bringing high value immigrants to Canada from India and other South Asian countries. Sawhney in her own words has said that she feels deeply connected to her Indian roots and is a devout follower of Sikhism.

She works hard for the immigration of the South Asians to Canada, mostly Indians. Sawhney says that South Asians who come to Canada are highly educated. And they bring a lot in terms of education and experience. They also add a lot of value to her country’s economy.

Sawhney is an accidental politician

Sawhney had no connection to politics and never wanted to run for it. She had a good corporate career in oil and gas industry. But it was on the insistence of her daughter who would often tell her about energy crisis in Alberta. And that’s why she moved to politics out of concern. Sawhney says she has been judged negatively. And this has happened because people don’t realise that she despite being a woman of colour can be so highly educated. She has studied political science, economics and MBA. In her role as the minister of trade she also focused a lot on trade between her state Alberta and South Asian economies.

Rajan Sawhney’s family

Sawhney has four children Raman, Saiva, Avani and Nishan. She met her husband Gurpreet Sawhney 29 years ago when both of them were studying in the University of Calgary. Subsequently, they married. Gurpeet had migrated from Chandigarh to Canada and has always helped in her election campaigns.