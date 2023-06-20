Who is Hamish Harding? British billionaire among those missing on Titanic-bound submersible

Amidst the ongoing search for the missing Titanic submersible and its five occupants, one passenger, in particular, has piqued curiosity – Hamish Harding, a British billionaire businessman based in the United Arab Emirates. Harding’s venture into the depths of the ocean is not unfamiliar territory for him, as he has a remarkable history of exploration and daring expeditions.

The founder of Action Group and chairman of Action Aviation, a prominent aircraft brokerage company headquartered in Dubai, Harding is well-known for his adventurous spirit. He has not only taken to the skies as a pilot but has also delved into the depths of the ocean as an explorer and even ventured into space as a tourist.

One of Harding’s notable accomplishments occurred on March 5, 2021, when he joined Victor Vescovo in descending to the deepest point of the Mariana Trench, known as the Challenger Deep. Their two-man submarine reached a staggering depth of 36,000 feet, setting two Guinness World Records for the greatest length and time spent at full ocean depth.

Back in 2019, Hamish Harding took charge of a group of aviators, which included astronaut Col. Terry Virts, and together they accomplished a remarkable feat. Their achievement involved setting a Guinness World Record by successfully completing a journey around the Earth, navigating through both the North and South Poles. All of this was accomplished aboard a Gulfstream G650ER aircraft. This feat was completed in just 46 hours and 40 minutes, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Demonstrating his passion for exploration, Harding partnered with Antarctic VIP tourism company White Desert in 2017 to establish the first regular business jet service to the Antarctic. Utilizing a Gulfstream G550, he successfully landed on the newly created ice runway known as Wolfsfang. Harding has made multiple visits to the South Pole and even had the privilege of accompanying Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon, in 2016.

At 58 years old, Harding boasts numerous awards and accolades. In August 2022, he was honored with induction into the Living Legends of Aviation. Additionally, Harding serves on the board of trustees for the Explorers Club and holds the position of chairman for its Middle East chapter.

In his personal life, Harding is married to Linda Harding, who prefers a more private existence away from the limelight. The couple shares two children, and Linda enjoys her role outside of the public eye.