Students’ solidarity with protest in US

A joint statement by the student organisations of South Asia in solidarity to the student protest across the USA condemned the repressive actions taken by the authorities of Columbia University and the US government.

“With great hope, we are witnessing the students’ movement unfolding in USA. The protest, going on from April 17th at Columbia University with demands to sever ties to Israel and the companies that fed on war and genocide in Palestine, has already spread across the length and breadth of USA.

The students from multitudes of backgrounds, including hundreds of progressive Jewish students, are standing firm, braving the immeasurable oppression by the institutions and the US government. We, on behalf of all the Left and democratic student organisations of South Asian countries, convey our heartfelt greetings and solidarity to the historic students movement of the USA,” read the statement.

