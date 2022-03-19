Ukraine zoo calls for humanitarian corridor to evacuate animals

A zoo in Ukraine has called on authorities to establish a humanitarian corridor to supply food, as well as to evacuate animals, as some of them have died due to hunger and cold.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mykhailo Pinchuk, owner of the Zoo XII Months in Demidov, said: “We need green corridors, we need to deliver food and diesel, please help. We need green corridors for the humanitarian aid delivery and for the evacuation of transportable animals.”

Pinchuk added that animals with frost tolerance in outdoor enclosures have died of hunger, while and exotic animals in need of heat, have died due to the cold, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

According to the owner, there is no electricity or gas in the park, and diesel stocks have also run out.

“We need green corridors to bring in diesel, heat and feed them. We can’t take out rhinos and giraffes, big animals, we don’t even have medicine to put them to sleep. We need to negotiate green corridors,” he insisted.

Demidov is located some 46 km away from capital Kiev.