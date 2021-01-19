Ziqitza Healthcare Limited team got a call to shift a very critically ill patient from Health Village Hospital to Biju Patnaik International Airport in a Green Corridor which was created by The Commissionerate Police.

The distance from Nayapally to Airport is 6.5 Km and it takes around 20-25 mins. In the Green Corridor, the given target time to reach Airport was within 8 minutes. Our Ambulance driver Samir Kumar Mohanty took this responsibility and covered the route in a record time of 6 minutes 5 seconds. This is the fourth time that special ‘Green Corridors’ was created in the State Capital City to facilitate shifting of critically ill patients.

In a green corridor is a special road route cleared out for an ambulance that facilitates restored organs meant for transplant or to transfer an unwell patient to succeed in the destined hospital or airport. Human Organs have a brief preservation time, and such special cleared out road routes allows the ambulance to dodge traffic jams and reach the destination in the shortest possible time.

Ziqitza’s driver Samir Kumar Mohanty was awarded “Kalpatru Das National Foundation Award” by MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray of BJD in the presence of District Councillor, Block Chairman and other distinguished members for the remarkable job done. The State has appreciated this call and the same has been highlighted in local media also.

The experience of the team at Ziqitza Healthcare believes that the Green corridors need a targeted effort from transplant coordinators, native police, traffic police and airfield employees and also awareness among the general public towards green corridors is equally important.