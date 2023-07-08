Two women perform a gig at Mt Everest base camp and create Guinness World Record

A video is doing the rounds showing two women at the base camp of Mount Everest and performing a gig (comedy) which was posted on YouTube by Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records (GWR) frequently shares videos on YouTube of people creating inconceivable records. It has recently posted a video of two women who went to the base camp of Mount Everest to perform a comedy gig. And the interesting part is that they did it not just to make a record but also to raise finances for an important cause.

The comedy duo, Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn, famous as’ The Scummy Mummies’ went to the Everest Base Camp and performed a 32 minute stand-up comedy to an audience of over 30 (unsuspecting) people, ” GWR posted along with the video.

The video opens to show Gibson and Thorn why they’re keen on creating the record. The video is aimed to bolster the cause of an organisation that carried out research to find the reasons behind premature births. Gibson’s son Joe was born premature, nine weeks early. They support families and babies that are going through premature birth. Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn have performed multiple stand-up comedy gigs across the world.

Four months after their high-altitude comedy gig, the Guinness World Records verified their record of “highest altitude stand-up comedy gig on land”.

While talking to the Guinness World Records, Gibson revealed she exercised and went trekking and swimming to prepare herself for the 10-day trek to the Everest base camp.

As the video progresses, the women talk about their trip to Nepal. They reveal how they hit a roadblock but somehow reached an area where an expedition team of mountaineer Nirmal Purja had pitched their tents. They agreed to host their stand-up gig. Gibson and Thorn changed into their golden catsuits and performed in front of a few people mostly Everest climbers and expedition company staff.

