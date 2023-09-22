Teacher’s body asks edn min to reconsider HRMS execution

The teachers’ associations of state universities have jointly written to the higher education minister Bratya Basu today appealing to look into the recent decision by the government’s decision to implement HRMS (human resources management system).

The letter refers to the recent meeting between the officers of the finance department and the finance officers of 11 state-aided universities held at Nabanna on Wednesday.

The teachers’ body has said that they felt the HRMS shall pave the way “for further unnecessary and undemocratic interventions by the state government, which shall prove dangerous for the autonomous status of state universities”.

The letter, jointly signed by the various teachers’ association

ations from different universities also points out that such a move was made in 2018. “However, the government had to change its mind then, in the face of serious resistance from a number of teachers’ associations. This time too, it seems, the government is hell-bent on introducing the same policy that was unanimously rejected by the teach- ers’ bodies of the state. In doing so, the state government is violating the basic structure of a federal system, against which this government has raised its voice time and again,” the letter mentioned.

The teachers have urged the minister to reconsider the matter in the best interest of each and every individual associated with the state-aided universities.

The teachers have also issued the spectre of “protest movement against the decision” and that the associations “are also prepared to fight the case in the Courts too…”

Meanwhile, the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Associ- ation ( JUTA) has urged the vice-chancellor of the university Buddhadeb Sau to take a decision regarding the internal enquiry committee report regarding the death of first-year student on 10 August by presenting it in the executive committee (EC) meeting on 26 September.

The letter by the JUTA also highlights the loss of autonomy of the varsity if the HRMS is implemented. They have urged the VC to include this issue as an agenda of the 26 September meeting so that the university representative can talk of JU’s stand in the finance officers’ meeting next.